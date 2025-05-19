County Requires Fire Debris Removal Permits by June 1 for Opt-Out Property Owners

Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance

Los Angeles County is requiring property owners who opted out of the government-run fire debris removal program to obtain a Fire Debris Removal (FDR) permit and hire a licensed contractor by June 1.

Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance, county officials said.

Debris from properties affected by recent fires, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, must be cleared no later than June 30. If cleanup is not completed by that date, affected properties may also be designated as public nuisances, which could lead to enforcement actions.

The new FDR permit allows homeowners and business owners to manage fire debris removal privately, rather than through the government-led program, while ensuring adherence to local, state, and federal safety and environmental regulations. The permits are available through the county’s EPIC-LA portal beginning February 13.

“This process gives residents more flexibility in how they clean up their properties while ensuring public health and environmental protections remain in place,” county officials said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to refine and improve the permitting system.”

The permitting option is only available to those who did not submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which authorizes government contractors to perform debris removal at no direct cost to the property owner.



Los Angeles County has described its recovery effort as the fastest debris removal program in state history and has urged residents to visit https://recovery.lacounty.gov for up-to-date information.