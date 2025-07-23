County Sheriff Oversight Elects New Leadership Team

Established in 2016, the commission aims to enhance LASD transparency and public trust through policy analysis and community engagement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission unanimously elected Hans Johnson as its new Chair on Tuesday, alongside reelecting Luis S. Garcia, Ph.D., and appointing Arthur Calloway II as Co-Vice Chairs, signaling a renewed focus on accountability and collaboration for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to a commission statement.

Established in 2016, the commission aims to enhance LASD transparency and public trust through policy analysis and community engagement.

The trio replaces outgoing Chair Robert C. Bonner, whose term ended this month after eight years, following a decision by Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

Johnson, previously Co-Vice Chair, outlined ambitious goals, saying, “Strong oversight is public safety. My goals are to strengthen collaboration with the Department and how it seeks and values our input; to secure a new mandate to do our job as a Commission; to shine a light on the hard truths of deputy gangs and eradicate this lasting cancer in the Department; to align the Commission’s committees with our strategic plan; and to share the lessons of our work with oversight commissions throughout California and the United States.”

A veteran advocate with over 20 years of experience in nonviolence and LGBTQ inclusion training, Johnson leads Progressive Victory, a consultancy on governance.

Co-Vice Chair Garcia, a licensed clinical social worker and senior consultant at Advocates for Human Potential, emphasized transparency, stating, “I remain committed to strengthening transparency and accountability, deepening community trust, and building bridges between the community and the LASD.”

Calloway, the first Antelope Valley-based commissioner appointed in September 2024, an Air Force veteran, and racial justice advocate, added, “My goal is to eliminate the need for my position. We should not need to have oversight. We should only have organizations that hold themselves accountable.”