County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like youth development, job training, and alternatives to incarceration

Los Angeles County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn introduced a motion Tuesday to reaffirm the county’s commitment to Measure J, a 2020 voter-approved initiative, after discovering an administrative oversight that left it unreflected in the county charter. The motion is scheduled for discussion at the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 15.

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like youth development, job training, and alternatives to incarceration to address racial justice. However, an error in updating the charter after its passage allowed the 2024 Measure G, which restructured county governance, to inadvertently repeal Measure J by 2028.

Horvath said the oversight undermines a community-led effort she supports, emphasizing the need for governance reforms. 

“When five people are in charge, no one is in charge,” she stated. Hahn noted that the board has implemented a “Care-First Community Investment” policy since 2020 and stressed the need to codify Measure J to protect those investments.

The motion directs County Counsel to explore legal actions, including declaratory relief, to ensure Measure J’s continuation beyond 2028, and to assess state law changes to correct the error without a new ballot measure. It also calls for an investigation into the oversight, a draft ordinance to sustain Measure J, and a proposed charter amendment for the 2026 ballot to integrate it into the new governance structure.

