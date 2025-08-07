‘Dad Bod’ Contest Comes to Venice Restaurant This Weekend

The competition will unfold over three themed rounds: a beachwear walk, a tongue-in-cheek “talent show,” and a final flex-off judged by crowd reaction

Nalu Vida, a Venice bar and event space, will host its inaugural “Dad Bod Contest” this Saturday, aiming to celebrate body positivity, confidence, and a bit of humor — all set to the backdrop of cold beer and summer vibes.

The event, part of the bar’s ongoing “Second Saturdays” series, begins at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 on Nalu Vida’s outdoor patio stage. While the contest welcomes participants 21 and over, organizers say contestants don’t have to be fathers — just willing to embrace a “Dad Bod” attitude.

The competition will unfold over three themed rounds: a beachwear walk, a tongue-in-cheek “talent show,” and a final flex-off judged by crowd reaction. Participants are encouraged to bring creativity and confidence rather than conventional fitness.

Prizes include a $100 gift card and a “Dad of the Year” sash for the winner, with additional prizes for second and third place such as free beer and merchandise. All participants will receive one complimentary beer and a photo opportunity on the venue’s stage.

Advance sign-ups are being accepted at the bar and via Nalu Vida’s Instagram, with walk-up registration open until 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event.