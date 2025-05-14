Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and spirit of the Westside,”

The Venice Summer Fest is set to return on Saturday, June 21, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 12257 Venice Blvd in Downtown Mar Vista. The event will feature live music, art, fashion, food, and hundreds of local vendors, fostering community connection and supporting charitable causes.

The day will kick off with a free all-levels yoga class for the first 100 participants, who will receive a Venice Fest reusable tote bag filled with sponsor gifts. Live music will energize the event across multiple stages with local bands, DJs, and surprise performances. Attendees can shop from vendors showcasing handmade goods, vintage items, unique fashion, and art.

A portion of proceeds from ticketed Social Garden areas will benefit Nourish LA, which provides fresh food and support to underserved families. Major sponsors including King’s Hawaiian, Bailey’s Kona, Sprite Chill, Vitamin Water, Smart Water, Coca-Cola Orange Cream, Simply Pop, Waymo, and others will offer special experiences and giveaways.

The event is free to attend, with premium experiences available through select ticketed sections. For more details, sponsor highlights, and vendor opportunities, visit www.thevenicefest.com.