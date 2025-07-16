Dodgers to Host Back to School Bash for Fire-Affected Families

The free event will offer free groceries, school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, and carnival rides

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, in partnership with the Clayton Kershaw family, will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dream Center for Palisades-Malibu families impacted by the recent Palisades wildfire.

The free event, aimed at children ages 0-17 and their parents or adult caregivers, will offer resources including free groceries, backpacks filled with school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, lunch, and a carnival with rides and activities. 

Only 50 spaces are available, and registration is required for each attendee, including children and accompanying adults.

Transportation will be provided via an air-conditioned charter bus departing from the Collins & Katz Family YMCA at 9:40 a.m., with boarding starting at 9:00 a.m. The bus will return to the YMCA by 1:00 p.m. 

All attendees must ride the bus to and from the event, which is approximately 25 minutes from the YMCA.

For more information, go to https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ymcala/activity/search/detail/300216?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&from_original_cui=true.

Photo: Robin Riggs
News, Upbeat

Hundreds of Red-Legged Frog Tadpoles Released in Santa Monica Mountains

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Once widespread in California, red-legged frogs vanished from the Santa Monica Mountains by the 1970s Nearly 600 California red-legged frog...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
Hard, News

LA Sees Second Straight Year of Homelessness Decline, Leaders Celebrate Progress

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record The Los...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

County Launches AI Pilot to Speed Rebuilding After Fires

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The pilot targets early adopters whose homes, located in R-1 residential zones, were damaged by the wildfires Los Angeles County...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, Upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
Hard, News

ICE Raids Disrupt Labor in Fire Recovery Efforts: REPORT

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Immigrants, comprising about 75% of Los Angeles County’s construction workforce with nearly half undocumented, per a Bay Area Council analysis,...

Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong
News, Upbeat

Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong The Pacific...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Elvis’ TV Legacy in Beverly Hills to be Explored in Upcoming Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local
News, Upbeat

County Launches Campaign to Boost Fire-Hit Small Businesses

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

One-Acre Riviera Lot Listed for $7.25M After Fire Loss

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...

