Dolphins Kick Off Season with Thrilling Win, Hosts Granada Hills Friday Night

The Palisades High School Dolphins opened their 2025 varsity football season with a narrow 37-34 victory over the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines in an away game on August 28, setting the stage for their first home game against Granada Hills Charter on September 5, according to MaxPreps.

The Dolphins’ season opener hinged on a standout performance from quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for a career-high 410 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt. Wide receiver Demare Dezeurn caught 194 yards and four touchdowns, while King Demethris added 94 receiving yards and one score. The win, which improved Palisades’ record to 1-0, marked their second consecutive victory over Harvard-Westlake, who fell to 1-1.

Coming off an 11-3 season in 2024, which ended with a 56-35 loss to King/Drew in the CIF LA City Section Division I championship, the Dolphins are aiming to reclaim momentum in the Western League. Last season, Thomas threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game, with receiver Max Hejazi contributing 80 yards and two scores. Despite a strong historical record of 131-108 overall and 61-46 in league play since 2003, Palisades’ 2025 starting power rating of -26.5 places them at 7,904 nationally and 528 in California, a decline from their 2024 ranking of 7,173 nationally and 476 in the state.

The Dolphins will face Granada Hills Charter (1-1) at 7 p.m. on September 5 at home. Granada Hills, ranked 7,897 nationally and 536 in California, averages 351.5 total yards per game, led by running back Michael Osuna with 140.5 rushing yards per game. Palisades, with 450 total yards in their opener, will rely on Thomas’ passing prowess and a defense led by Skyler Walters, who averages 12 tackles per game. Meanwhile, Harvard-Westlake will travel to face Venice at 7 p.m. on September 5.