DoorDash to Award $200K in Grants to Restaurants Affected by Wildfires

The funding can be used to cover a range of wildfire-related expenses, including rent, repairs, and payroll

DoorDash will distribute $200,000 in grants to Los Angeles-area restaurants impacted by the January wildfires during an event Friday morning in Altadena.

Ten local restaurants will each receive $10,000 through the company’s Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund, which supports small businesses recovering from natural disasters. The event will take place at Amara Kitchen, a local eatery that was destroyed during the Eaton Fire, one of several fires that scorched parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties earlier this year.

Representatives from DoorDash, including Social Impact Manager Maggie Polachek, along with local business leaders and grant recipients from communities such as Altadena, Malibu, Santa Monica, and Inglewood, are expected to attend.

The funding can be used to cover a range of wildfire-related expenses, including rent, repairs, and payroll. Restaurant owners are also expected to share their recovery plans and how they hope to rebuild and support their neighborhoods.

Since launching in 2021, the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund—operated by DoorDash in partnership with small business support organization Hello Alice—has awarded more than $2.5 million to over 250 restaurants nationwide.

Friday’s event runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Amara Kitchen, located at 841 E. Mariposa St. in Altadena.

