Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

Andrew Thomas, the chief executive of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM, Inc.), will leave his post after three years, the organization confirmed Friday. His departure, effective later this year, follows a tenure marked by efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted cleaning and maintenance efforts. He also pushed for marketing and economic development initiatives that drew new businesses and residents, leading to zoning changes and the launch of California’s first regular Entertainment Zone on the Third Street Promenade.

“Rebuilding the foundation and reigniting the spirit of downtown took collaboration from many partners,” Thomas said, crediting the city, local nonprofits, and business groups. He plans to stay on briefly to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

Michele Aronson, chair of the DTSM, Inc. Board of Directors, praised Thomas for his leadership during tough times, noting his impact will shape the area’s future. Thomas expressed gratitude to his staff, calling them the “heartbeat” of the organization, and said serving the community has been a career highlight.