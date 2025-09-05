DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Los Angeles This Weekend

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license

The Los Angeles Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint on Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue in Venice on Friday, September 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., as part of a broader effort to curb impaired driving across the city.

The Venice checkpoint is one of several DUI enforcement operations scheduled from September 4 to September 8, including saturation patrols in Hollenbeck, Olympic, Newton, and West Valley areas, and additional checkpoints in other neighborhoods. The operations, funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, target areas with a history of impaired driving crashes and arrests.

Police emphasized that the checkpoints aim to enhance public safety by deterring impaired driving and removing suspected offenders from the roads. 

The LAPD noted that impaired driving extends beyond alcohol, as certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana—despite its legal status—can impair driving ability. A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, Upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphins Kick Off Season with Thrilling Win, Hosts Granada Hills Friday Night

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The season opener hinged on a standout performance from quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

New Palisades Community Center Aids Wildfire Recovery with Therapy, Classes and Wellness Programs

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows...
News, Real Estate

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail  The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Investigate Assault on Pier as Hate Crime

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters Santa Monica police are investigating a...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Woman Climbs RV Roof in Protest During LAPD Removal

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD By Nick Antonicello  A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Delay $20M Emergency Rent Relief, Horvath Vows to Continue Fight

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The program would have offered up to $5,000 in rent or mortgage relief for qualifying low-income tenants, displaced wildfire survivors,...

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, Upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery to Showcase DECON/STRUCT Exhibit Through September

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory...

Photo: Official
News

Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beachfront Lot Listed for $10.2M

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans A rare double corner...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR