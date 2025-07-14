Elvis’ TV Legacy in Beverly Hills to be Explored in Upcoming Event

The session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances on The Ed Sullivan Show, and highlights from the 1973 Aloha from Hawaii

The Paley Archive at the Beverly Hills Public Library will host a discussion on Elvis Presley’s television career on Thursday at 4 p.m., organizers said Sunday. The event, led by curator Allison Kraft, coincides with what would have been the rock icon’s 90th birthday and marks the anniversary of his final studio album, released July 19, 1977.

Set for 444 North Rexford Drive, the session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances on The Ed Sullivan Show, and highlights from the 1973 Aloha from Hawaii broadcast. The program aims to examine the singer’s impact on the medium.

Admission is free, with the first two hours of parking available at no cost at 450 N Rexford Drive. While all are welcome, only Paley members can reserve seats in advance. The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, go to https://lovebeverlyhills.com/events/view/conversation-with-a-curator-elvis-presley-s-90th-birthday.