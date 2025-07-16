Fire Survivors Urged to Shape Rebuilding Efforts with Digital Feedback Platform

The initiative, launched in February, marks California’s first large-scale use of a dedicated digital tool to gather wildfire survivor feedback

Governor Gavin Newsom called on survivors of the Eaton and Palisades wildfires to join the Engaged California platform to guide the rebuilding of their communities, emphasizing the importance of their input in the recovery process.

The initiative, launched in February, marks California’s first large-scale use of a dedicated digital tool to gather wildfire survivor feedback. Nearly 8,000 residents affected by the January fires in Altadena and the Palisades have already signed up, sharing priorities on topics such as housing, infrastructure, emotional well-being, and wildfire prevention from mid-March through May 16.

“Recovery isn’t something that happens to you, it happens with you,” Newsom said in a statement. “Engaged California is designed to build trust and understanding of what actions need to be taken. I am very grateful to everyone who has participated so far. We are just getting started.”

The state has already implemented early actions based on resident feedback. To streamline rebuilding, California launched Archistar, an AI-driven software tool developed with philanthropic partners, including LA Rises, to accelerate permitting processes in Los Angeles City and County. The tool entered its beta phase this week. Additionally, the CalAssist Mortgage Fund was introduced to support homeowners whose properties were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

Mental health support was another priority identified by survivors. The state responded by expanding resources on the ca.gov/lafires recovery website, offering immediate and ongoing assistance for all age groups and language needs. On Tuesday, Newsom announced a public outreach campaign with LA Rises to connect affected residents with resources and share stories of community recovery efforts.

“Engaged California has given us valuable insight into how people are feeling in a moment of unimaginable tragedy,” said California Government Operations Secretary Nick Maduros in a statement. “This next step will be pivotal for us to listen and learn about how rebuilding should look according to those who experienced it firsthand.”

Residents affected by the fires are encouraged to join the conversation at engaged.ca.gov.