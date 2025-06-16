Florida Congressman to Visit American Legion Palisades for Relief Fundraiser

The event aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause

Congressman Brian Mast, a decorated veteran and Florida’s 21st District representative, will visit the American Legion Palisades Post 283 on Wednesday, June 18 for a disaster relief fundraiser luncheon. The event, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT at 15247 La Cruz Drive, aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause.

Mast, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran and former bomb disposal expert with the Joint Special Operations Command, lost both legs in 2010 to an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan while protecting fellow soldiers. His valor earned him the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and Defense Meritorious Service Medal. After recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center, inspired by his father’s advice to continue serving, Mast worked with the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, earned a Harvard degree, and volunteered with the Israel Defense Forces.

In Congress, Mast chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee and serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, focusing on national security and issues like Lake Okeechobee water quality. A strong advocate for veterans and youth, he has received the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of Youth Award and the Hero’s Journey Lifetime Achievement Award. He lives in Fort Pierce, Florida, with his wife Brianna and children Magnum, Maverick, Madalyn, and Major.

The luncheon offers veterans and Legionnaires tickets at $50, with sponsorships available for those in need—no one will be turned away. Mast’s visit includes a tour with the Army Corps of Engineers. Sales end Tuesday, June 17, with refunds available until June 11.

For details, contact the post at palisadespost283.org.