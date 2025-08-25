Former Ed Ruscha Brentwood Compound Lists for $4.65M: Artist-Reimagined Estate Hits Market

Sprawling 1.73-Acre Corner Lot Joins Two 1950s Ranch Homes

The onetime Los Angeles home of artist Ed Ruscha has been listed for $4.65 million, a 6,350-square-foot Brentwood residence created in the 1980s by joining two 1950s ranch houses, according to a 1994 Architectural Digest profile and public records.

Ruscha, whose “Ed Ruscha/Now Then” retrospective opened at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2023 before traveling to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 2024, and his wife, Danna, reworked the property by retaining a fireplace from the second structure and building a large great room to connect the homes. The 1.73-acre corner lot now functions as a small compound with a primary residence, a one-bedroom guesthouse with a porch, a meditation studio, and a treehouse.

Interior features include vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, skylights, hardwood floors, and four fireplaces. A primary suite opens through French doors to a poolside patio. Most rooms face landscaped cactus gardens, fountains, and a swimming pool.

Property records show the Ruschas sold the estate in 2002 for just under $2 million. Film and commercial producer Rhea Scott, founder of Little Minx, purchased it in 2011 for $2.5 million; her production credits include music videos for artists such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Lauryn Hill.

The current listing presents three-bedroom suites along with a library, formal dining room, family and living rooms, and a large eat-in kitchen.