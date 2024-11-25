Former SMC Student Named Future Nobel Laureate Scholar

His Inspiration Stems From Family History. His Mother Fled El Salvador During Its Civil War, and His Grandfather Was Killed There Before He Was Born

Hunter Doradea, a transfer student from Santa Monica College (SMC) to Columbia University, has been named a Future Nobel Laureate Scholar.

Doradea is one of 11 scholars worldwide chosen for the prestigious program, which is sponsored by EF Study Abroad, The Forum on Education Abroad, and the Nobel Prize Museum. He is the first student from both SMC and Columbia University to receive this honor.

The program, which takes place Dec. 5-12 in Stockholm, Sweden, includes a fully funded project-based course, immersive field study, and participation in the Nobel Week Dialogue.

Scholars were selected for innovative projects addressing global challenges. Doradea’s project, “Modesto,” named after his grandfather, uses artificial intelligence to help war-torn nations rebuild infrastructure by providing virtual training through AI avatars of engineers, professors, and humanitarian workers.

Doradea’s inspiration stems from his family’s history. His mother fled El Salvador during its civil war, and his grandfather, Modesto, was killed there before Doradea was born. “This project is about resilience, hope, and honoring sacrifices that made my journey possible,” Doradea said.

SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery praised Doradea as an “extraordinary success story” who exemplifies the potential of community college transfer students.

At Columbia, Doradea studies film and computer science while pursuing pre-law, with ambitions of running for Congress.