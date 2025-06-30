Free Virtual Planetarium Shows Coming to SMC in July

The virtual format is in place as construction of the new SMC Planetarium and Observatory nears completion

The Santa Monica College Planetarium will present three free, live virtual shows every Friday in July 2025, exploring topics from the Vera Rubin Observatory’s first images to NASA’s technological spinoffs and exoplanets, the college announced.

The online events, hosted at 8 p.m. PDT via Zoom, will follow a 7 p.m. virtual Night Sky Show, offering updates on astronomy and space exploration. Each session, led by lecturer Sarah Vincent, includes opportunities for attendees to ask questions. The virtual format is in place as construction of the new SMC Planetarium and Observatory nears completion. Attendees must have Zoom installed, available for free at zoom.com.

The July 2025 schedule includes:

– **July 11, 8 p.m.:** “Vera Rubin: First Light” — Highlights the first images from the Vera Rubin Observatory’s massive digital camera, marking the start of its comprehensive universe scan.

– **July 18, 8 p.m.:** “NASA Spinoffs” — Examines everyday technologies, from Apollo missions to the International Space Station, that originated from NASA’s space research.

– **July 25, 8 p.m.:** “Deep Sky Deep Dive: Understanding Exoplanets” — Explores exoplanets, with over 5,000 confirmed since 1992 through missions like Kepler and TESS, addressing their formation and significance.



The events are accessible at smc.edu/planetarium.