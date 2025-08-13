French Bistro Electric Bleu Opens in Mar Vista, Bringing California-Flavored Classics

The restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Craig Hopson and Creative Director Mai Sakai, promising “good food, good wines, and good times”

A new dining destination, Electric Bleu, opened its doors in Mar Vista, offering a fresh take on French bistro cuisine infused with California’s vibrant produce and laid-back vibe. Located at 3523 S. Centinela Ave., the restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Craig Hopson and Creative Director Mai Sakai, promising “good food, good wines, and good times” for locals and visitors alike.

Hopson, a native Australian with a storied culinary career, brings decades of experience to Electric Bleu. After training under French culinary giants like Michel Troisgros and Guy Savoy in Europe, he made his mark in New York at renowned establishments such as Picholine and Le Cirque, according to LA Magazine. Most recently, he served as chef de cuisine at Hollywood’s Shirley Brasserie. Now, he’s channeling his expertise into a neighborhood spot that blends refined French techniques with California’s fresh ingredients.

The menu features dishes like a signature rotisserie chicken ($28), steak au poivre with green peppercorn cognac sauce ($36), and king salmon with cucumber-green olive relish ($34). Starters include salmon rillette with blinis ($11) and chicken liver mousse with caramelized onion crackers ($14). For dessert, patrons can indulge in a passionfruit tart with whipped crème fraiche ($14) or warm chocolate mousse with toasted almond ice cream ($15). A four-course chef’s tasting menu is available for $59, showcasing Hopson’s culinary vision.

Sakai, an Emmy-nominated art director born in Kobe, Japan, shapes the restaurant’s aesthetic, drawing on her background in event production and design. The space features candlelit ambiance, cozy banquettes, and a warm chestnut palette, accented by the striking International Klein Blue—a hue inspired by French artist Yves Klein, per LA Magazine. The punk rock-inspired bathrooms add a rebellious flair to the otherwise elegant setting.

Electric Bleu operates Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The beverage program highlights a curated selection of wines, beers, sake, and vermouth, with a focus on French and Californian options. Champagne flows generously during Sunday brunch, overseen by general manager Benjamin Phan, formerly of Paris.

Reservations are available via Resy, and the restaurant encourages guests to connect via its newsletter or email at salut@electricbleu.com.