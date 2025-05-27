Friends of Ballona Wetlands to Host Migration Celebration May 31

Photo: Google Street View

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with nature

The Friends of Ballona Wetlands are gearing up to host the annual Migration Celebration on Saturday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ballona Discovery Park, located at 13110 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista. This family-friendly event promises a day filled with educational and entertaining activities celebrating the seasonal migration of birds and wildlife.

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with nature. A highlight of the event includes free binocular rentals available at the registration booth, enhancing the experience for birdwatching enthusiasts. Guided freshwater marsh tours are scheduled to depart at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m., operating on a first-come, first-served basis, with participants encouraged to arrive at least five minutes early to secure a spot.

The amphitheater will host a lively schedule of performances, starting with Bob Baker Marionettes at 10:30 a.m., followed by Tongva Music with Robert Dorame at 11:15 a.m. and a Raptor Events presentation at 11:30 a.m. The afternoon will repeat the lineup with Bob Baker Marionettes at 12:30 p.m., Tongva Music at 1:15 p.m., and another Raptor Events presentation at 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, live shows and docent-led eco tours of the Freshwater Marsh will provide immersive experiences for visitors of all ages. The event aims to raise awareness about the ecological importance of the Ballona Wetlands while offering a fun, community-focused outing.

For more details, attendees are encouraged to visit the Ballona Wetlands Calendar Event Page.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Thomas Mann House to Reopen in Following Wildfire Repairs: REPORT

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Though the house remained structurally intact, it underwent months of environmental testing, cleanup, and repairs The Thomas Mann House in...
News, Video

(Video) Main Street Bars & Restaurants Give a Taste in 10th Annual ‘MAINopoly’ Event

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The event took place Sunday, May 25, transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

Sen. Allen’s Wildfire Relief Bills Advance, Targeting Insurance Reform, Firefighting Jobs, and Housing Protections

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability...

Photo: Facebook
News

Malibu Launches 24/7 Armed Patrols to Protect Fire-Damaged Neighborhoods as PCH Reopens

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

City Partners With Private Firm Covered 6 and Law Enforcement Ramps Up Presence In anticipation of the reopening of Pacific...
News, Upbeat

Volunteer Event to Restore Hillside and Clear Debris in Palisades

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Organized by local nonprofit Palisades Beautiful, the event will take place near the intersection of Marquez Avenue and Bollinger Drive...
Hard, News

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...
Hard, News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Recounts Harrowing Experience During Wildfire, Draws Parallels to COVID Response

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Affleck, a Yale undergraduate and vocal public health advocate, recalls evacuating to a hotel with her family as flames tore...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Bay Cities Deli Temporarily Closed After Health Violations

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Eleven violation points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a popular...

Photo: YouTube
News

Governor Announces Early Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway After Wildfire Closures

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Major Stretch of PCH Reopens May 23 After Months of Wildfire-Related Closures Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that State Route...

Photo: Office of Sen. Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Resilient Palisades Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Ben Allen

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Volunteer-led group honored for climate resilience work and wildfire recovery efforts Resilient Palisades, a grassroots environmental organization based in Pacific...
News, Upbeat

Habitat for Humanity L.A. Offers Aid to Wildfire-Affected Families

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Organization launches assistance application for homeowners and renters in affected areas Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles has begun...
News, Upbeat

Summer at Annenberg Beach House to Include Sunset Picnics, Yoga Classes and the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

The Beach House, located on the former Marion Davies estate, remains free and open to the public The Annenberg Community...
Dining, News

10th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Comes to Santa Monica This Weekend

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Annual board game-inspired food event set for Sunday, May 25 The 10th annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street will...
Dining, News

Palisades Bakery Aids Displaced Residents with Deliveries, Cookbook Donations After Fire

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The bakery’s relief effort is aimed at ensuring that displaced residents continue to have access to familiar foods during recovery...
Hard, News

Palisades Home Damaged in Attic Fire, No Injuries Reported

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

32 firefighters worked for 36 minutes to bring the blaze under control A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR