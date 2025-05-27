Friends of Ballona Wetlands to Host Migration Celebration May 31

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with nature

The Friends of Ballona Wetlands are gearing up to host the annual Migration Celebration on Saturday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ballona Discovery Park, located at 13110 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista. This family-friendly event promises a day filled with educational and entertaining activities celebrating the seasonal migration of birds and wildlife.

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with nature. A highlight of the event includes free binocular rentals available at the registration booth, enhancing the experience for birdwatching enthusiasts. Guided freshwater marsh tours are scheduled to depart at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m., operating on a first-come, first-served basis, with participants encouraged to arrive at least five minutes early to secure a spot.

The amphitheater will host a lively schedule of performances, starting with Bob Baker Marionettes at 10:30 a.m., followed by Tongva Music with Robert Dorame at 11:15 a.m. and a Raptor Events presentation at 11:30 a.m. The afternoon will repeat the lineup with Bob Baker Marionettes at 12:30 p.m., Tongva Music at 1:15 p.m., and another Raptor Events presentation at 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, live shows and docent-led eco tours of the Freshwater Marsh will provide immersive experiences for visitors of all ages. The event aims to raise awareness about the ecological importance of the Ballona Wetlands while offering a fun, community-focused outing.

For more details, attendees are encouraged to visit the Ballona Wetlands Calendar Event Page.