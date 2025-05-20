Getty Villa to Reopen Next Month with Mycenaean Civilization Exhibit

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access restricted to Pacific Coast Highway

The Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, June 27, following a temporary closure prompted by the Palisades Fire, officials announced Tuesday. The museum, which shut its doors on Jan. 7 due to the threat posed by the fire, has undergone extensive safety checks and cleanup efforts to ensure a secure return for visitors.

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access restricted to Pacific Coast Highway due to the closure of Sunset Blvd. Daily visitor reservations will be capped at 500, available for free online, and parking will cost $25. The reduced hours and traffic measures aim to ease congestion on Pacific Coast Highway.

The reopening will feature the new exhibition “The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece,” running from June 27 through Jan. 12, 2026. This North American debut showcases over 230 artifacts from Messenia, a key Mycenaean civilization hub, including clay tablets with “Linear B” script—the earliest written Greek—and the renowned Pylos Combat Agate sealstone. The previous exhibit, “Ancient Thrace and the Classical World,” closed early due to the fire, but a virtual tour is now available online.

Katherine Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, expressed gratitude to staff, first responders, and partnering agencies for their efforts in protecting the site. On Jan. 7, 17 Getty team members stayed to safeguard the museum, sealing galleries and extinguishing small fires, while LAFD firefighters and targeted water drops preserved the property. Cleanup efforts included deep cleaning, water system flushing, filter replacements, and the removal of over 1,300 fire-damaged trees, leaving the grounds with visible burn scars and reduced vegetation.

The Getty Villa’s Outdoor Classical Theater will resume this fall with the 19th annual production of “Oedipus the King, Mama!” co-produced with the Troubadour Theater Company. A full schedule of in-person and online programs tied to the Pylos exhibition is also planned. Visitors should anticipate potential traffic delays, with Getty collaborating with local officials to ensure safety protocols.

Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum, highlighted the community support and excitement to welcome visitors back to explore the new exhibition and the museum’s antiquities collection this summer.