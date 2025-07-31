Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley

The Getty Villa Museum will host its 19th annual Outdoor Classical Theater production, “Oedipus the King, Mama!,” from Sept. 4 to Sept. 27 co-produced with Los Angeles’ Troubadour Theater Company. Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with previews Aug. 28-30, at the Getty Villa’s outdoor theater in Pacific Palisades.

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley, featuring plot twists, live music, and comedic flair. Directed and adapted by Matt Walker, artistic director of the Troubadour Theater Company, the production marks the company’s 30th anniversary and 16 years of collaboration with the Getty. It was first workshopped at the Getty Villa in 2009.

The cast includes Matt Walker as Oedipus, Beth Kennedy as Jocasta, Rick Batalla as Creon, and others, supported by a live band, choreography by Walker, and designs transforming the villa into a Graceland-inspired setting. The 80-minute production features singing, dancing, and improvisation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Troubadour Theater Company for this entertaining mash-up,” said Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum. “Their unique approach brings fresh energy to this ancient story, making it a highlight for our community.”

The Getty Villa’s Outdoor Classical Theater, modeled after ancient Greek and Roman designs, hosts ambitious reinterpretations of classical works each fall. The Troubadour Theater Company, known for its commedia dell’arte-style adaptations, previously collaborated with Getty on productions like “LIZASTRATA” (2021) and “Haunted House Party” (2016).

Tickets, available since July 14, are priced at $30 for previews, $45 for Thursday performances ($40 for students and seniors), $50 for Fridays, and $55 for Saturdays. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sept. 18. Tickets, which also serve as villa entrance reservations, are available online or by calling (310) 440-7300. Parking fees apply, and the show is not recommended for those under 12.