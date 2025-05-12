Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception

A community-led golf tournament is set for Sunday, May 18, at Penmar Golf Course in Venice to raise funds for Palisades Charter High School, which suffered severe damage in the January 7 wildfires that swept through the Pacific Palisades area.

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception. Organized by parents, students, and local supporters, the event aims to support the school’s ongoing recovery after 40% of its campus was destroyed and over 500 students and 11 staff members lost their homes.

Following the fire, students from more than 100 Los Angeles ZIP codes were forced off campus, disrupting academic, social, and extracurricular life. Tournament proceeds will go toward the school’s temporary relocation, rebuilding efforts, and eventual return to campus.

The event will also benefit Pali High’s golf and track teams, as well as its student-run newspaper, *Tideline*. Sponsorships are available at various levels. Palisades Charter High School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The fundraiser reflects the broader community’s efforts to help restore a sense of stability and normalcy for those impacted.



For more information, organizers can be contacted at raisepaligolftourney@gmail.