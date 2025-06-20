Governor Declares Emergency for Malibu to Aid Franklin Fire Recovery

The fire’s impact was compounded by the January 2025 Los Angeles County Fires and Windstorm Event

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on June 18 for the City of Malibu to support recovery efforts from the December 2024 Franklin Fire, which caused widespread damage and threatened thousands of lives.

The proclamation authorizes the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to provide assistance under the California Disaster Assistance Act. It also suspends certain Penal Code restrictions to expedite recovery efforts.

The Franklin Fire, which burned over 4,000 acres in Malibu Canyon from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18, 2024, was fueled by high winds and red flag conditions, prompting evacuation orders for thousands. The blaze threatened 2,000 homes, multiple schools, and Highway 1. On Dec. 10, 2024, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to aid fire mitigation efforts.

The fire’s impact was compounded by the January 2025 Los Angeles County Fires and Windstorm Event, straining local resources. Newsom’s proclamation cites “conditions of extreme peril” beyond the capacity of local authorities, necessitating state support and mutual aid.

All state agencies are directed to employ personnel and resources under Cal OES and the State Emergency Plan. Residents are urged to follow emergency officials’ directives for safety.