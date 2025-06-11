Grass Fire Extinguished in Palisades

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted

Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire in Pacific Palisades on Monday, protecting a nearby structure from damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire, reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 13500 block of West Sunset Boulevard, consumed approximately one-eighth of an acre of medium to heavy brush on a 45-degree uphill slope. No winds were reported, aiding containment efforts.

Crews from Fire Station 19, under Battalion 9, encircled the fire with hand lines and defended one threatened structure, preventing any damage. The fire was declared knocked down at 1:19 p.m.

Firefighters remained on scene to conduct mop-up operations, ensuring no hot spots persisted. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The response included multiple engine companies and a helicopter, coordinated through the LAFD’s West Bureau in Council District 11.