Habitat for Humanity L.A. Offers Aid to Wildfire-Affected Families

Organization launches assistance application for homeowners and renters in affected areas

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles has begun collecting applications from families affected by recent wildfires, offering a range of recovery assistance aimed at helping displaced or impacted households rebuild their lives.

The nonprofit said it is “heartbroken by the devastation” in the community and is preparing to allocate resources based on the specific needs of each household. While it hopes to assist as many people as possible, the organization noted that it cannot guarantee fulfillment of every request.

The application process asks affected individuals to provide household details and select from a list of immediate needs, including home repairs, air purifiers, mattresses, relocation assistance, appliances, furniture, smoke remediation, and rebuild support. Both homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.

A limited number of free mattresses in twin, queen, and king sizes will be available for pickup to selected applicants who can transport them.

Requests will be reviewed individually, and support will be prioritized based on the level of need.

Residents can apply through Habitat L.A.’s official channels. The organization is based at 8739 Artesia Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706. For more information, call (310) 323-4663 or visit http://www.habitatla.org.