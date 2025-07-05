Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio

Hama Sushi kicked off its weekly Thursday Night Music and Comedy Open Mic on July 3. The event, which occurs every Thursday, invites musicians and comedians to showcase their talents at the iconic Windward Circle location, a block from the Venice Boardwalk.

Participants are encouraged to bring guitars or jokes to entertain an eager audience.

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio, offering patrons more space to enjoy discounted prices on food and drinks.

Known for its unique ambiance and casual setting, Hama Sushi remains one of the westside’s pioneering sushi restaurants, blending traditional Japanese cuisine with innovative fusion dishes. The restaurant has thrived for 45 years under the stewardship of Hama Mama Esther Chaing and her family, earning gratitude from locals and visitors alike.