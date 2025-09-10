Heal the Bay Organizes 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day in LA County

A new Trashure Hunt will hide special items at sites statewide, redeemable for prizes

Heal the Bay will host its 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, inviting volunteers to tackle marine debris across more than 70 sites in Los Angeles County, including several in Venice and Marina del Rey.

Now in its 36th year as the county’s coordinator, in partnership with the California Coastal Commission and the Ocean Conservancy, the event aims to protect oceans, watersheds, and wildlife from trash and plastic pollution.

Volunteers can choose from diverse cleanup locations, ranging from beaches to mountains and neighborhoods, with themed sites offering unique experiences like lunch with a marine biologist or breathwork sessions. A new Trashure Hunt will hide special items at sites statewide, redeemable for prizes.

Participants are encouraged to bring buckets, gloves, and reusable water bottles, as supplies may be limited, and must register online at healthebay.org/ccd, signing a digital waiver to comply with state requirements.

The event, California’s largest volunteer effort for coastal protection, also includes an optional $60,000 fundraising goal to support waterway health, with participants able to create personal fundraisers during registration. Heal the Bay seeks site captains through a training program to lead cleanups, offering support for community-led efforts. For more details or sponsorship opportunities, contact Alexandra Babcock at ababcock@healthebay.org.

Registration and site maps are available online, with additional sites to be added soon.