Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

A landmark Monterey Revival estate known as The Parry Residence has hit the market for $25 million in the prestigious Huntington Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Originally built in 1929 by architects Gable & Wyant, the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property at 14924 Camarosa Dr. spans 8,388 square feet on a 0.58-acre lot. It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue of Architectural Digest.

The property, listed for 45 days, is priced at approximately $2,980 per square foot and has been meticulously restored to maintain its historical character while integrating modern luxury. Interior designs by Clements Studio and Estee Stanley incorporate hand-painted ceilings, intricate pocket doors, decorative ironwork, and hand-carved woodwork.

The main home includes a formal living room with a marble fireplace and coffered ceiling, a dining room with custom chinoiserie wall treatments, and a kitchen outfitted with oak cabinetry, honed stone countertops, and a butler’s pantry. Outdoor features include a chef’s garden, a 62-foot pool and spa, and multiple dining and lounge areas.

A 1,033-square-foot wellness pool house—described as Aman-inspired—features two full bathrooms, a sauna, gym, and entertainment space.

The primary suite offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, a Juliet balcony, sitting area, and a marble-clad bathroom with a freestanding tub, dual vanities, and a walk-in wardrobe with custom millwork. Additional amenities include a home theater, 800-bottle wine cellar, and a light-filled study and craft room.

Landscaping was designed by acclaimed architect Mark Rios and includes olive trees, a fern garden, and a Deodar cedar centerpiece.



The listing is held by Peter Zimble and Nick Segal of Carolwood Estates. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/14924-Camarosa-Dr_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M15778-86155.