Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

Photo: MLS.com

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support rebuilding

Five months after the wildfires, the local real estate market is navigating a complex recovery with a surge in burned lot listings and cautious buyer interest, according to real estate expert Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates.

Since February 2025, 305 land listings have hit the market, with 195 currently active, 29 in escrow, and 55 sold, Marguleas reported. However, new listings continue to outpace sales, though the gap is narrowing, with active listings dropping 23% from April to May, from 97 to 75 new lots. Sellers face significant challenges, with many lots losing 35-40% of their pre-fire equity, except in the Huntington neighborhood, which has retained its value better.

The City of Los Angeles has issued 82 rebuilding permits across 64 addresses as of June 1, with hundreds more under review, signaling progress in the recovery effort. 

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road, a key thoroughfare used as a debris recycling site for the past five months, are expected to ease access and support rebuilding. 

Marguleas estimates that 30% of affected homeowners—roughly 1,800 to 2,000—may choose not to rebuild, potentially flooding the market with lots over the next 20 months. Active inventory could peak at 1,000 lots before shifting from a buyer’s market, he noted, predicting a total of around 1,800 lots based on current trends.

Price reductions are increasing as sellers set overly ambitious asking prices, often based on other active listings rather than sold prices, which Marguleas identifies as the true measure of value. Average sold prices per square foot vary by neighborhood, with factors like location, views, and lot usability significantly impacting value. The Huntington remains a standout, maintaining strong demand with properties like one at 611 Ocampo Drive entering escrow at $4.25 million, only a 10% drop from its pre-fire valuation.

Looking ahead, Marguleas expects permit approvals to continue doubling monthly, boosted by innovations like Archistar’s AI-driven software, which can analyze building plans in days rather than weeks or months.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Hard, News

SMPD Affirms Stance on Immigration Enforcement Amid Ice Raids

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The statement comes amid ongoing protests and clashes in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...
News, Video

(Video) Queer Visibility and Resilience Celebrated at 2025 Venice Pride

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The event included performances by DJs, community booths, food trucks, and queer market vendors The event included performances by DJs,...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from Palisades High School’s Post-Wildfire Commencement

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

Actor Billy Crystal and NBA Coach Steve Kerr Were Among Those Who Wished Pali’s Class of 25 Good Luck on...

Photo: Crayon Collection
News, Upbeat

Palisades Students Display ‘Banners of Hope’ to Heal Community

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

A new initiative includes restocking art supply closets at participating schools and offering free arts-based healing programs A new art...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Tara W
Hard, News

Community Rallies Behind Venice Teacher’s Son in Cancer Battle

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

Xavier, described as an accomplished athlete eager to return to breaking track records, has shown remarkable resilience The Venice community...
Hard, News

THIS WEEKEND: Animal Shelter to Host Annual Open House Fundraiser 

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

The event invites the community for an afternoon of activities, including shelter tours to meet adoptable animals, many of whom...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Paliskates’ Fire Relief Jam to Feature Professional Skaters and Competitions

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be...
Dining, News

Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/QCUiwpjALU pic.twitter.com/yXZapvMspB — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June...
News, Video

(Video) Sea Lions Return to Ocean as LA’s Toxic Algae Crisis Ends

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

The crisis led to dead dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Venice and Santa Monica in recent months The...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Orchestra Santa Monica
News, Real Estate

Orchestra Santa Monica Extends Music Director’s Tenure Through 2030

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Under his leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills Orchestra Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR