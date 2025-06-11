ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming 

While the focus has been on cities such as Paramount, Compton, Downtown Los Angeles, and on Monday, Huntington Park, rumors have circulated that ICE agents have been spotted in Culver City, Westchester, Palms, and Baldwin Hills, and that residents of these areas have been detained by ICE agents. Some of these rumors have now been verified. 

48-year-old Arturo Vasquez was taken into custody Sunday morning while visiting the Culver City Car Wash with his family, as reported by KTLA News. His 15-year-old son, Brian Vasquez, was captured in a viral video screaming as border patrol agents detained his father.

Family members say Arturo Vasquez is undocumented but has no criminal history. He was the family’s sole breadwinner, so the family now has no income. A GoFundMe has been established to help his wife and sons. 

In a separate incident the same day, Noemi Ciau said her husband, an employee at Westchester Hand Wash for over a decade, was also detained during one of the operations. 

Ciau was stunned by the arrest, noting that while she was aware of increased immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, she never expected her family to be directly affected.

Neither family has heard any news of their beloved family members’ whereabouts or condition. They have no idea where they are.

