Infrastructure Firm Tapped to Create Master Plan in Palisades Rebuild

Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday that global infrastructure firm AECOM has been tapped to expand its role in the recovery and rebuilding efforts in Pacific Palisades, following wildfires that devastated the area.

The move marks a shift toward long-term reconstruction as the city aims for what Bass calls the fastest recovery in modern California history.

“AECOM’s expertise in long-term infrastructure planning and design will only further expedite our work to get families home,” Bass said in a statement. The firm will collaborate with City officials and Hagerty Consulting, which has been handling debris removal and immediate recovery support since February, according to the mayor’s office.

AECOM’s tasks include developing a community-informed rebuilding master plan, an infrastructure reconstruction plan for utilities, a logistics plan for materials management, and a traffic management strategy to accommodate increased construction activity. The effort aims to minimize disruption to residents and businesses during the widespread rebuilding of homes, buildings, and public infrastructure.

The announcement comes nearly five months after the firestorm. Hagerty, an Illinois-based firm with a yearlong, up-to- $10 million contract, will continue its role, though it’s unclear if its scope is being adjusted, the mayor’s office noted.

AECOM, known for its work in transportation, water, and environmental projects, reported $16.1 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2024 and was ranked the world’s top design firm by Engineering News-Record in 2025. The firm emphasizes sustainable legacies and has been named to Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 11 consecutive years.