July 4th Celebration to Take Place in Palisades for 78th Annual Event

The event aims to unite residents in a show of resilience and community spirit

The Pacific Palisades community, undeterred by the recent Palisades Fires, will host its 78th annual July 4th Celebration on Thursday, July 4 at the six-acre athletic field of Paul Revere Charter Middle School, organizers announced.

The event, organized by the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA), aims to unite residents in a show of resilience and community spirit.

This year’s evening celebration will feature live music, entertainment, children’s activities, over 20 food trucks, and a spectacular drone show illuminating the sky. Select participants from the traditional July 4th Parade will join the festivities, preserving the hometown charm unique to Pacific Palisades. The event is exclusive to Palisadians, their friends, and family, with complimentary tickets requiring advance registration starting in June.

“We’re committed to rebuilding our lives and our community, stronger and more united than ever,” PAPA said in a statement. The celebration offers a chance for neighbors to reconnect, reflect, and plan for the future while honoring the community’s recovery.

In the morning, the Palisades Will Rogers 5K Run and Kids Fun-Run will take place in the nearby Venice neighborhood. Discussions are also underway with the Santa Monica July 4th Parade organization to include Palisadian representatives, with details to follow.

Volunteers have balanced recovery efforts—tending to properties, securing housing, and navigating insurance claims—with planning this cherished tradition.

More information about the event will be available soon at palisades4th.com.