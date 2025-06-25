July 4th Fireworks, Cruises and Rooftop Celebration Coming to Marina del Rey This Independence Day

Photo: Getty

Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor

Marina del Rey will mark Independence Day with a 20-minute fireworks spectacular over the water, complemented by dining cruises and a rooftop celebration at the Marina del Rey Marriott, event organizers announced.

The free, family-friendly fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. on July 4, viewable from prime locations like Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bike trails offer additional access, and organizers advise arriving early to secure optimal viewing spots. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics and blankets for a community-oriented experience.

City Cruises will offer a Fourth of July Sights & Sips Cruise, starting at $71 per person, featuring front-row fireworks views, live DJ entertainment, festive drinks, and light hors d’oeuvres. The two-hour cruise boards at 7 p.m. and runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., departing from 13755 Fiji Way. Heavy traffic and street closures are expected as early as 4 p.m., with a $20 special event parking fee in county-operated lots, including Fisherman’s Village. Organizers recommend early arrival to navigate delays.

The Marina del Rey Marriott, located at 4100 Admiralty Way, will host a rooftop event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., exclusively for guests 21 and older. General admission is $150, including one glass of champagne. A High Top Table Experience, priced at $450 for four guests, offers private seating, a bottle of champagne, and a chef’s charcuterie board. Additional packages include a Mid-Size Cushion Lounge for five guests at $900 and a Large Cushion Lounge for seven guests at $1,200, both with premium liquor, chocolate-covered strawberries, macarons, and fruit plates. A $100 dining add-on per guest features a chef-curated spread of holiday bites, seasonal favorites, and mini desserts. Attendees are advised to dress festively and book hotel rooms for convenience.

For more information, go to: 

https://visitmdr.com/events-marina-del-rey/annual-4th-of-july-fireworks-show

https://www.cityexperiences.com/marina-del-rey/city-cruises/4th-of-july-sights-sips-cruise

