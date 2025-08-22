LA General Medical Seeks Help Identifying Patient

The patient is approximately 56 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has black and grey hair

Los Angeles General Medical Center, operated by the L.A. County Department of Health Services, is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male patient admitted on Aug. 19.

The patient is approximately 56 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has black and grey hair and brown eyes. He was found on 5th Street in Los Angeles and is known locally by the alias “Shorty.”

Hospital officials are urging anyone with information about the patient’s identity to contact the hospital’s Social Work Department. Cesar, a clinical social worker, can be reached at 323-409-6884, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Social Work Department is also available at 323-409-5253 during regular hours. For inquiries after hours, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., contact the Department of Emergency Medicine’s Social Work Department at 323-409-6883. On weekends, the on-call line is 323-409-5254, available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Los Angeles General Medical Center emphasizes the importance of community assistance in reuniting the patient with his family or loved ones. No further details about his condition were released.