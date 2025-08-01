LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has acquired Jeff Koons’s Split-Rocker (2000), a large-scale sculpture covered in living plants and flowers, donated by Lynda and Stewart Resnick.

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries, its new permanent collection space.

The 3.5-acre park and open area beneath the elevated gallery design will feature a robust public art program, with Split-Rocker serving as a centerpiece south of Wilshire Boulevard. The sculpture, expected to be installed and accessible to the public by late 2025, will anchor the ground-level public spaces.

LACMA officials said the acquisition aligns with plans to enhance outdoor art offerings ahead of the new galleries’ debut.