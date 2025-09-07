LADWP Resumes Billing in Palisades, Offers Relief Measures

Photo: Getty

To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment have implemented several relief measures

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has resumed meter reading and billing for water, electric, sewer, and refuse collection services in Pacific Palisades’ 90272 ZIP code, marking the first bills issued since the January Fire, the agency announced.

For residents whose homes were not destroyed by the wildfire, billing resumed this week and will continue through early September. To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) have implemented several relief measures for Palisades customers.

Water bills will not include charges for consumption between the last bill issued before the fire and the current meter read, though any pre-fire balances will be included, LADWP stated. A previously announced $50 credit for pipe flushing, tied to a March lifted “Do Not Drink” notice, will not apply due to the waived water charges.

Electric bills will reflect usage since the last pre-fire bill, but LADWP’s Rule 17(d) limits back-billing to three bimonthly or six monthly cycles, ensuring a credit of at least one billing cycle for lower bills. If meters are inaccessible, estimated consumption will be used, with adjustments made once actual readings are obtained.

LASAN has waived sewer and refuse collection fees from the last pre-fire bill until the current meter read. Refuse collection charges for approximately six months will appear on upcoming bills but will be credited in future statements, LADWP noted.

To support residents, LADWP is offering flexible payment plans, and no accounts in the 90272 ZIP code will face collection activity for the remainder of the year. Outstanding balances will not be marked as late, even if listed as “past due” on bills. Automatic payment settings from before the fire will remain in effect, but customers can update or cancel them at www.ladwp.com.

Accounts for destroyed properties have been closed based on LA County data or customer requests. Residents who receive erroneous bills for destroyed properties should contact LADWP to close their accounts and receive a final bill based on the last meter read before Jan. 7.

More details are available at www.ladwp.com/palisades.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, Upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden The Santa Monica Conservancy...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, Upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

Photo: “Planes pa’ los pollos hacen gallos finos No. 10” is one of the visual works in photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities” exhibition in the Emeritus Art Gallery
News, Upbeat

SMC Gallery Showcases Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities”

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations The Santa Monica College Emeritus...
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Los Angeles This Weekend

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, Upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR