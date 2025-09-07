LADWP Resumes Billing in Palisades, Offers Relief Measures

To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment have implemented several relief measures

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has resumed meter reading and billing for water, electric, sewer, and refuse collection services in Pacific Palisades’ 90272 ZIP code, marking the first bills issued since the January Fire, the agency announced.

For residents whose homes were not destroyed by the wildfire, billing resumed this week and will continue through early September. To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) have implemented several relief measures for Palisades customers.

Water bills will not include charges for consumption between the last bill issued before the fire and the current meter read, though any pre-fire balances will be included, LADWP stated. A previously announced $50 credit for pipe flushing, tied to a March lifted “Do Not Drink” notice, will not apply due to the waived water charges.

Electric bills will reflect usage since the last pre-fire bill, but LADWP’s Rule 17(d) limits back-billing to three bimonthly or six monthly cycles, ensuring a credit of at least one billing cycle for lower bills. If meters are inaccessible, estimated consumption will be used, with adjustments made once actual readings are obtained.

LASAN has waived sewer and refuse collection fees from the last pre-fire bill until the current meter read. Refuse collection charges for approximately six months will appear on upcoming bills but will be credited in future statements, LADWP noted.

To support residents, LADWP is offering flexible payment plans, and no accounts in the 90272 ZIP code will face collection activity for the remainder of the year. Outstanding balances will not be marked as late, even if listed as “past due” on bills. Automatic payment settings from before the fire will remain in effect, but customers can update or cancel them at www.ladwp.com.

Accounts for destroyed properties have been closed based on LA County data or customer requests. Residents who receive erroneous bills for destroyed properties should contact LADWP to close their accounts and receive a final bill based on the last meter read before Jan. 7.

More details are available at www.ladwp.com/palisades.