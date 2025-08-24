LADWP to Host Second Virtual Town Hall on Palisades Recovery

The event aims at builders, architects, and community members

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park will co-host a virtual town hall with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) on Wednesday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss recovery, rebuilding efforts, and resources available for residents of Pacific Palisades.

The event, the second in a series, is aimed at builders, architects, and community members in Council District 11. It offers a platform to engage directly with LADWP staff, ask questions, and learn about support programs for the area’s ongoing recovery efforts.

Residents and stakeholders interested in attending must complete an RSVP form to receive Zoom meeting details and additional information. 

The form, accessible online, requires participants to provide their email, name, phone number, and any questions they wish to submit to LADWP in advance. The form can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfC9Fou-wVfv0ZVMBii_WYVargV_W3MB2I7WKt2C-ms2JsuEA/viewform

