LADWP to Host Virtual Town Hall on Santa Ynez Reservoir, Underground Power Lines

Residents can submit questions in advance through an online RSVP form

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) will hold a virtual town hall for Pacific Palisades residents on Wednesday, July 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., hosted by City Council District 11.

LADWP officials will discuss plans for undergrounding power lines, upgrading water infrastructure, and provide updates on the Santa Ynez Reservoir project. Residents can submit questions in advance through an online RSVP form.

The Zoom meeting link will be sent to participants via email upon RSVP confirmation and will also be available on the District 11 website the week of the event. Registration requires an email, name, and phone number.

You can RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3-JDKfIPU1-5YPrCGWnTAsiV7AyMsiMdFkptUroj1-XFmDQ/viewform.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)...
News

Strongman to Pull 34,680-Pound Bus at Santa Monica Pier

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Licis, also the 2022 “Arnold Strongman Classic” champion, will undertake the feat to showcase his strength  Strongman Martins Licis, the...
News

Malibu Traffic Delays Expected: REPORT

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The warning applies to the first weekend of summer Transportation officials are warning travelers on the Pacific Coast Highway through...
News

Last Thursday Concert to Feature Dancing Lessons, Ginger Merkin and More This Week

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The series runs on the last Thursday of each month through September 26 The Last Thursday Venice Summer Concert Series...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

SMC Gallery to Showcase Faculty Art in Virtual Exhibition

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The online event will feature works by seven Emeritus faculty artists. The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host...
News

Governor Declares Emergency for Malibu to Aid Franklin Fire Recovery

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The fire’s impact was compounded by the January 2025 Los Angeles County Fires and Windstorm Event California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Five Outdoor Concerts for Make Music Day Comes to Santa Monica

June 20, 2025

Read more
June 20, 2025

The global event, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, unites communities through music and is observed in over 800...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
Hard, News

National Guard Shortage Strains Firefighting Efforts Amid Trump Deployment: Governor

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

Newsom claims the redeployment, which he calls illegal, has left the Monte Fire—spanning 868 acres and injuring three firefighters—understaffed Governor...
News, Real Estate

THIS WEEKEND: Theatre Palisades Stages Last Performances of ‘Jest a Second!’

June 19, 2025

Read more
June 19, 2025

The play, a sequel to “Beau Jest,” follows Sarah and Bob, now married and expecting a child, as they navigate...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/3PhU1J5wOj pic.twitter.com/1AWITi5NFw — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June 19, 2025
News, Video

(Video) See Inside Voodoo Doughnuts’ New Venice Beach Shop

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

The Creative Portland Franchise Has Opened Up at Windward Circle The Creative Portland Franchise Has Opened Up at Windward Circle....
News, Upbeat

Palisades Teacher Wins National Award, $5K for Supporting Students After Wildfire

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

A student athlete nominated him for the award, praising his ability to connect classroom lessons to real-world challenges Dave Suarez,...
News

Real Estate Agent Charged with Price Gouging After Palisades Fire

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

The charges stem from violations of California’s price gouging law, which caps price increases at 10% during a declared state...
News, Upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s ‘Venice Summer Fest’ in Mar Vista

June 18, 2025

Read more
June 18, 2025

Attendees Can Expect More Than Two Dozen Bands, a Classic Car Show, Food Trucks, Vendors and More The Venice Summer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR