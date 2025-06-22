LADWP to Host Virtual Town Hall on Santa Ynez Reservoir, Underground Power Lines

Residents can submit questions in advance through an online RSVP form

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) will hold a virtual town hall for Pacific Palisades residents on Wednesday, July 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., hosted by City Council District 11.

LADWP officials will discuss plans for undergrounding power lines, upgrading water infrastructure, and provide updates on the Santa Ynez Reservoir project. Residents can submit questions in advance through an online RSVP form.

The Zoom meeting link will be sent to participants via email upon RSVP confirmation and will also be available on the District 11 website the week of the event. Registration requires an email, name, and phone number.



You can RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3-JDKfIPU1-5YPrCGWnTAsiV7AyMsiMdFkptUroj1-XFmDQ/viewform.