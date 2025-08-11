Lake Shrine to Reopen Meditation Gardens, Aims to Fully Reopen Next Year

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However, several outlying buildings were damaged

The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades will reopen its meditation gardens to the public on Aug. 27.

Known for its lush paths, serene lake, and interfaith monuments, the 10-acre spiritual site has been closed for more than seven months due to fire and smoke damage. While the gardens will open first, other parts of the property — including the Windmill Chapel, the houseboat where founder Paramahansa Yogananda once lived, and the Temple atop the hill — will reopen gradually over the coming months, officials said.

“We are deeply grateful to be able to welcome back visitors to this sanctuary of peace and tranquility,” said Brother Satyananda, minister-in-charge at the Lake Shrine. “It is our hope that the Lake Shrine can offer comfort and healing during this time of recovery.”

The meditation gardens will be open Wednesday through Sunday with free admission. Visitors are asked to make online reservations.

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However, several outlying buildings were damaged, including a public restroom and a residence for monks, which was destroyed. The interiors of many structures suffered extensive smoke damage, requiring months of cleaning and restoration work.

The survival of the property is being credited in part to the quick actions of three members of the Self-Realization Fellowship community — Billy Asad and his adult children, Gabriella and Nicky — who entered the closed-off area during the fire with professional fire equipment. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Asads used garden hoses and a gas-powered lake pump to put out spot fires and soak the roofs of key buildings.

The Lake Shrine, founded in 1950 by Yogananda, has long served as a sanctuary for people of all faiths. Its Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial contains a portion of Gandhi’s ashes, and the site includes monuments to Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Islam.

August 20 marks the 75th anniversary of the shrine’s founding, but celebrations have been postponed until 2026 to allow for ongoing repairs. The organization still expects to fully reopen by spring of next year.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Red Bull Origin Returning to Venice Beach, Honoring Skateboarding’s Roots and Future

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

Running from September 5 to 7, the event will feature top skateboarders from around the world competing on recreations of...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking 11-Year-Old Outside Malibu Home

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

Wildlife Officials Say the Girl Was Bitten Near Her Family’s Chicken Coop Wildlife officers shot and killed a mountain lion...
Hard, News

Palisades High Parents Frustrated by $450 Parking Fees at Temporary Santa Monica Campus

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

While the city touts the 72% discount off its standard $20 daily rate as an accommodation, some Palisades parents say...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Apartment Complex Steps from Oceanfront Lists for $4.6M

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow...
News, Upbeat

Pali Leaders Launch Relief Organization for Wildfire-Affected Residents

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

Pali LTRG held its official kickoff event Friday morning, outlining its mission to coordinate ongoing recovery efforts and connect survivors...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New Palisades Estate Designed by Ken Ungar Enters Market at $22.5M

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...
News, Upbeat

Mural “The Healing Fields” Unveiled in LA as Part of Anti-Hate Campaign

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The mural was created with the help of community healers and formerly incarcerated leaders, including Tobias Tubbs and Kenneth Webb,...

Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to...

Photo: LAYO
News, Upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...
News, Upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...
News, Upbeat

Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica Children’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR