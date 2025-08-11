Lake Shrine to Reopen Meditation Gardens, Aims to Fully Reopen Next Year

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However, several outlying buildings were damaged

The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades will reopen its meditation gardens to the public on Aug. 27.

Known for its lush paths, serene lake, and interfaith monuments, the 10-acre spiritual site has been closed for more than seven months due to fire and smoke damage. While the gardens will open first, other parts of the property — including the Windmill Chapel, the houseboat where founder Paramahansa Yogananda once lived, and the Temple atop the hill — will reopen gradually over the coming months, officials said.

“We are deeply grateful to be able to welcome back visitors to this sanctuary of peace and tranquility,” said Brother Satyananda, minister-in-charge at the Lake Shrine. “It is our hope that the Lake Shrine can offer comfort and healing during this time of recovery.”

The meditation gardens will be open Wednesday through Sunday with free admission. Visitors are asked to make online reservations.

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However, several outlying buildings were damaged, including a public restroom and a residence for monks, which was destroyed. The interiors of many structures suffered extensive smoke damage, requiring months of cleaning and restoration work.

The survival of the property is being credited in part to the quick actions of three members of the Self-Realization Fellowship community — Billy Asad and his adult children, Gabriella and Nicky — who entered the closed-off area during the fire with professional fire equipment. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Asads used garden hoses and a gas-powered lake pump to put out spot fires and soak the roofs of key buildings.

The Lake Shrine, founded in 1950 by Yogananda, has long served as a sanctuary for people of all faiths. Its Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial contains a portion of Gandhi’s ashes, and the site includes monuments to Hinduism, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Islam.

August 20 marks the 75th anniversary of the shrine’s founding, but celebrations have been postponed until 2026 to allow for ongoing repairs. The organization still expects to fully reopen by spring of next year.