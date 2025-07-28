Lane Closures Continue on Pacific Coast Highway for Recovery, Utility Work

Caltrans is urging drivers to slow down and use caution in the active work zones

Single-lane closures will remain in effect on stretches of Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road through late September, as crews complete recovery and utility work following the Palisades Fire and winter storms, according to Caltrans.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting debris and property clearance operations near Las Flores Canyon Road through Friday, July 25. Beginning the week of July 28, Southern California Edison will start utility work on PCH between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Big Rock Drive, a project expected to last approximately two months.

To accommodate the work, lane closures are scheduled during both weekdays and weekends:

Southbound PCH will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.



Northbound PCH will be limited to one lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.



Both directions will be reduced to one lane between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.



Caltrans is urging drivers to slow down and use caution in the active work zones. The speed limit through the affected area remains 25 mph, and traffic fines are doubled in construction zones.

The impacted stretch of highway, which connects Santa Monica to Malibu, reopened on May 23 after a five-month closure caused by wildfire damage, flooding, and debris flows. Cleanup and infrastructure restoration have been ongoing since then.