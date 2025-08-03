Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert

A 16-hour closure of lanes on State Route 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), near Corral Canyon Road in Malibu is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 5, to allow for water line replacement, Caltrans announced.

Starting at 9 a.m., PCH will be reduced to one lane in each direction as Los Angeles County Public Works crews install a new water line as part of a bridge construction project over Corral Canyon Creek. The work is expected to continue until as late as 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, though Caltrans aims to reopen lanes as soon as possible. At least one lane will remain open in each direction throughout the closure.

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert to enable ocean salmon to swim upstream. The broader project involves repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts along PCH from south of Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line, with completion expected by the summer of 2029.

Caltrans warned that closures are subject to change due to weather, material availability, or other factors. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and drive cautiously through the construction zone. Real-time traffic updates are available on the Caltrans Quickmap website.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Marquez Knolls Lot with Panoramic Views Listed for $2.75M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The property previously housed a 3,400-square-foot single-level home with three bedrooms A 9,061-square-foot vacant lot in the sought-after upper Marquez...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, Upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, Upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...
Hard, News

Newsom Curbs Housing Density in Fire-Scarred Palisades

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The executive order imposes a seven-day pause on SB 9 projects, which permit duplexes and lot splits on single-family parcels,...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...

Photo: Instagram: @homestate
Dining, News

Texas Kitchen Chain to Open Santa Monica Location at Former Fresh Corn Grill Site

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The Santa Monica outpost will occupy a 3,050-square-foot space featuring a newly built kitchen and a large outdoor patio HomeState,...
News, Video

(Video) Mystery Continues to Surround Venice Canal Dog Deaths, Health Officials Investigate

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

A Seventh Dog’s Death has Been Reported as Officials Urge Canine Owners to Report Any Related Cases (Video) Mystery Continues...
News, Video

(Video) Why Do Signs in Palisades Demand that Mayor Bass Resign?

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Although the Mayor has issued an array of orders and actions to expedite recovery, some remain discontent Why Do Signs...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR