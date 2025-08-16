LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

Photo: LAPD

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, are seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults reported in Venice and Santa Monica, involving a suspect who allegedly drugged and assaulted men after meeting them at bars.

In January, a 24-year-old man reported that 42-year-old Jean Junior Dar, also known as Jean-Que or “Que,” drugged and sexually assaulted him. Two other men in their mid-20s reported similar incidents, stating they met Dar at a bar, where he invited them to an after-party at his residence near Marina del Rey. After consuming a drink provided by Dar, the victims became incapacitated and were assaulted without consent, according to police.

Dar was arrested on May 21 and charged with multiple felony counts, including penetration by a foreign object and oral copulation upon an intoxicated person. He posted bond and is currently out of custody, police said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist. They released Dar’s photograph to aid identification and encourage information from the public. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447 or, during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or www.lapdonline.org under “Anonymous Web Tips.”

in Hard
Related Posts
Hard

Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S....
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
Hard, News

As High School Resumes, Santa Monica Businesses Offer Discounts to Faculty and Students

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Restaurants and cafes near the schools are offering 10% off purchases with a valid high school ID, while retailers are...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...
Hard, News

Palisades High Parents Frustrated by $450 Parking Fees at Temporary Santa Monica Campus

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

While the city touts the 72% discount off its standard $20 daily rate as an accommodation, some Palisades parents say...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Providence Relocates Palisades Clinics to Santa Monica

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients Providence has permanently relocated its primary care and pediatric...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Preps for Return of SaMoHi, Pali High Students by Boosting Safety

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit As...
Hard, News

Caruso Launches $1 Million Grant Program to Aid Palisades, Malibu Businesses

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The effort is intended to assist local retailers, restaurants, and service providers facing mounting expenses due to fire-related damage and...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...

Photo: William Turner Gallery
Hard, News

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR