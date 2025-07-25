LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints Across City This Weekend

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols across the city from Friday through Sunday as part of an ongoing effort to deter impaired driving and enhance public safety.

The enforcement operations begin Friday, July 25, with a DUI saturation patrol from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Wilshire area. That evening, two checkpoints will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.—one at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street and another at Sunset Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue.

On Saturday, July 26, LAPD will operate a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Babcock Avenue.

The weekend enforcement concludes Sunday, July 27, with a DUI saturation patrol in the Mission area from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The department emphasized that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol consumption—prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as marijuana, can also affect a person’s ability to drive.

“Driving under the influence puts lives at risk and comes with severe consequences,” LAPD said in a statement. A first-time DUI offense can cost an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

Funding for the checkpoints and patrols is provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.