Last Thursday Concert Series Concludes This Week with Cynotic Youth, No Reac!on, and Silver Fish

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full lineup and support local businesses

The Venice Summer Concert Series wraps up its season with a high-energy finale on Thursday, August 28, featuring performances by Cynotic Youth, No Reac!on, and Silver Fish. 

The event, part of the “Last Thursday” series, will take place from 4:30 p.m. to sunset at OFW/Dudley.

The lineup promises a thrilling mix of local talent, with Cynotic Youth headlining the evening. Joining them are punk rockers No Reac!on and the dynamic Silver Fish, ensuring a night of unforgettable music. Additional performances will feature Yikesi at Venice Beach Bar, and Ashley E Norton and Cathryn Beeks at Gingerbread Court.

Organized in collaboration with Venice Beach BID, Traci Park (Los Angeles Councilwoman, 11th District), and various local partners including Gingerbread Court, Waterfront, Venice Paparazzi, and Venice Beach Club, the event celebrates the vibrant community spirit of Venice Beach. 

