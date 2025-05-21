Last Thursdays Concert Series Returning to Venice Boardwalk

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach

The Venice Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday, May 29, bringing free live music to the boardwalk near the Dudley Pagodas, organizers announced. The event, dubbed Last Thursdays, marks the start of a four-concert series running through September, featuring a vibrant lineup beginning with School of Rock from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., followed by The Brobots from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional concert dates are set for June 26, July 31, and August 28, with band lineups to be revealed soon. The series, a collaborative effort by Venice Paparazzi, Councilwoman Traci Park, the Venice Beach Business Improvement District, L.A. City Rec. & Parks, and Venice Neighborhood Council President Brian Averill, aims to celebrate the community’s spirit with family-friendly performances.

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach, with music starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending around 7:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for seating. The location is at 300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, Ca. 90291, with street parking or the North City Parking Lot available.

“This concert series is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy live music in our vibrant community,” said organizers, highlighting the event’s free admission and inclusion of kids’ activities.