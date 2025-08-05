LAUSD to Host Design Progress Meeting on Palisades High School

Topics will include the design vision and guiding principles, along with an overview of the current progress

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will host a virtual community meeting to provide updates on the planned rebuilding of Palisades Charter High School.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., will be held via Zoom and is open to the public. District officials will present and discuss the latest developments in the school’s design and construction plans.

Topics will include the design vision and guiding principles, an overview of the current progress, key architectural features, safety and accessibility considerations, and the overall construction timeline. Community members are encouraged to attend and share feedback or ask questions.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at lausd.zoom.us/j/82585620989 with Meeting ID: 825 8562 0989. A QR code for direct access is also available on promotional materials.

