Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion

Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers pose with Santa Monica firefighters Chad Donley ( left with E6 on helmet) and Klarq Treiberg (right / E1 on helmet) of Home station is Fire Station 1, 1337 7th Street. Dancers pictured, clockwise from bottom left: Gianna Zingone, Tatiana Burns, Willa Cross, Nadia Hofer, Sofia Strauser, Sachi Hiromura, Serena Klipfel, Gabriella Calderon.  With YAGP Hope Award winner Spencer Collins.  Photo by Eric Williams
Caption: Brentwood resident and student dancers pose during a studio fitting for their Spring Showcase. Pictured: Anita Leda, Archer Anderson, Brooke Laskar, Cadence Russell-Cruz, Camille Takessian, Chloe Besson, Ella Abramson, Ellington Zucker, Evelyn Chung, Hannah Gruenberg, Kaia Sappington, Laurel O’Donnell, Liliana Castro, Lyla Brugger, Maya Kurc, Mavis Meredith, Noa Kim, Sorcha Cinadr, Valentina Finci, Violette Marie Rice, Zoe Nakamura. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
Caption: Caption: Approximately 40 Santa Monica Residents and Students to perform in Westside Ballet’s Spring Showcase May 31 and June 1. Pictured: Adelina Stroh, Aina Joergensen, Beatrice Rosenfeld, Bella Shriver, Brooke Laskar, Camille Takessian, Chloe Chu, Desiree Wells, Ella Williams, Emery Delabarre, Evelyn Choy, Greta Bruno, Hannah Gruenberg, Hannah Woods, Iina Coulter-Bracey, Ines Chavira, Ines Macpherson, Isabelle Choy, Julia Enayati, Karson St. Claire, Kyler Sziraki, Lavinia Allen-Dutton, Lila Bruno, Mariah Young, Mavis Meredith, Maya Kurc, Nadia Hofer, Natalie Vicuna, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, Nia Pompey, Noa Kim, Nora Muller-Tabanera, Olivia Moccia, Riley Slater, Ruby Johnson, Skye Strand, Violette Marie Rice, Zion Arnell, Zoee Samanta, Zuzu Wenneker. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

When the curtain rises at The Broad Stage next weekend, 12-year-old Spencer Collins will take his place among a unique community of dancers. The young performer, recently named the world’s top youth dancer in his age category at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Finals, represents the next generation of talent at Westside Ballet of Santa Monica’s spring performances.

“It’s amazing to be on stage with professional dancers like Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia,” Spencer said during a recent rehearsal break. “Watching how they work inspires me to push myself harder.”

The annual “Masters of Movement” performances, set for May 31-June 1, hold special significance this year. More than 55 families within the Westside Ballet community lost homes in the recent Palisades and Altadena fires, including several dancers who will perform in the upcoming shows.

The Saturday evening Gala will honor Los Angeles and Santa Monica Fire & Police First Responders with the Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Arts Award, recognizing their service during the recent fires and ongoing commitment to community safety.

“Ballet teaches you to keep going no matter what,” Brentwood School student Eema Kaye said. “When the fires happened, the studio became even more of a sanctuary for many of us, and most especially those who lost their homes.”

For Saturday evening’s Gala, New York City Ballet principals will join these local performers. Tiler Peck, currently appearing in Prime Video’s ballet series Étoile, will perform with Roman Mejia in Jerome Robbins’ celebrated *Other Dances*.

The production showcases Santa Monica’s deep connection to dance. Approximately 40 city residents will perform in the showcase, representing neighborhoods from Ocean Park to North of Montana. Students from Brentwood and other Westside communities round out the cast of 125 dancers.

Seventeen-year-old Gianna Zingone from Woodland Hills embodies dedication to ballet. She commutes six days weekly to train at Westside, despite the long journey. Her efforts have secured her a place in the Joffrey Ballet’s Conservatory program in Chicago next year.

Costume Director Liz Kok has prepared 375 costumes for the performances, many sewn by volunteer parents and community members. The collaborative effort reflects Westside Ballet’s 50-year history of community engagement since its founding in 1973.

Following the Spring performances, many dancers will attend prestigious summer intensives to further their ballet training. Several intermediate and advanced Westside students stay in Los Angeles to train with the school’s accredited artistic staff and special guest teachers.

This summer’s program features Katrina Killian, Director of Children’s/Preparatory Divisions and Mae L. Wien Faculty Chair at School of American Ballet, who will teach Levels 3/3+ and 4/4+. Advanced students ages 14-19 will have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Balanchine Workshop’ with special guests Sofiane Sylve and Patricia Neary, including a student performance, reception, and Q&A with the renowned instructors.

For younger children just beginning their dance journey, Westside School of Ballet’s Children’s Summer Camp invites kids ages 4–7 to explore dance, music, and creativity through weekly story-themed adventures. Campers bring Frozen, Moana, Inside Out, Swan Lake, and more to life—learning choreography, designing mini sets, and exploring rhythm and storytelling through movement. Open to all skill levels, with code “MIRROR25” offering $25 off per week at westsideballet.com/summer/kidscamp.

The school also offers a Teen Workshop for ages 11–18 who are new to ballet, providing an ideal entry point to classical dance during the summer months.

Performances take place Saturday, May 31 at 1:00 PM (Showcase) and 7:00 PM (Gala), and Sunday, June 1 at 1:00 PM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets at https://westsideballet.com/spring-performance/

