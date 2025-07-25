Los Angeles Marks Milestone in Youth Sports Enrollment

Photo: Louis Yansen

A program has surpassed one million enrollments, providing low-cost and, in some cases, free access to youth and adaptive sports 

As the countdown to the 2028 Olympic Games continues, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined city leaders, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover, Olympians, Paralympians, and hundreds of youth athletes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday to announce a major milestone for PlayLA, the city’s youth sports initiative. The program has surpassed one million enrollments, providing low-cost and, in some cases, free access to youth and adaptive sports programs across the city.

Among the athletes present was 17-year-old Paralympic silver medalist Arelle Middleton, a PlayLA alum, who was part of the announcement celebration.

PlayLA, which is operated by the Department of Recreation and Parks, is funded by a $160 million investment from LA28 and the International Olympic Committee. The funding allows for greater access to sports programming, offering enhanced opportunities for young athletes from diverse backgrounds. Through PlayLA, children have access to more than 40 sports options, ensuring that all Angelenos, regardless of ability, can participate.

“We’re exactly three years out from welcoming the world to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and already we have achieved an extraordinary legacy of youth development thanks to the Games,” said Mayor Bass. “Through PlayLA, the youth of Los Angeles have affordable, quality, and inclusive sports programming. I want to thank LA28 and the International Olympic Committee for making these programs possible and for their continued work to host the greatest Games yet.”

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover also praised the program’s success. “Experiencing the Olympic and Paralympic Games in-person is an unforgettable memory that will stick with you for life, but the tangible impact that PlayLA is having on thousands of kids across Los Angeles is a pre-Games legacy that extends beyond the framework of a major sporting event,” Hoover said. “To have one million program enrollments in PlayLA in just five years — with three years still to go — speaks to the quality, availability, and desire for youth sport and adaptive sport programming.”

Jimmy Kim, General Manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks, highlighted the program’s impact. “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to equity, access, and opportunity for all,” Kim said. “Thanks to the support of LA28 and the International Olympic Committee, we’re building healthier communities and expanding opportunities for every child to reach their full potential ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.”

in News, Upbeat
