Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

Photo: LAYO

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in Santa Monica

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra (LAYO) will hold auditions for its 2025-26 season on Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Encino. The auditions are open to students aged 8 to 18 from across the greater Los Angeles area who have at least two years of private instruction on their instrument.

Over 100 student musicians from more than 50 schools participate in LAYO, which offers opportunities for young musicians to study classical and contemporary works with award-winning composer and conductor Russell Steinberg, assistant conductor Jorge Padron, and a team of professional musicians.

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in Santa Monica, culminating in a performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall in June 2026.

LAYO is seeking musicians of all instruments but is especially looking for violas, horns, and double basses. Students from across the Los Angeles Basin, including areas as far west as Calabasas and Thousand Oaks and as far east as South Pasadena and Temple City, are encouraged to audition.

Rehearsals are held on Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Encino Community Center. LAYO provides a platform for young musicians to develop their skills and foster camaraderie with like-minded peers.

For more information and to apply, visit Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Audition Info.

