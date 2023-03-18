Luxurious Pacific Palisades Estate With Cold War-Era Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5 Million

Photo: Ryan Lahiff.

Property sells for second time in recent years

A bomb shelter built in the 1950s on a Pacific Palisades estate has been repurposed as a wine storage facility by its latest owners. The shelter was built by the original owners during the Cold War as a safety precaution, but it has since been transformed into a space for wine storage, complete with comfortable seating, tasting tables, and a television.

The estate has undergone significant changes since it was built in 1952, including the demolition and reconstruction of the main house in 2012 under the guidance of acclaimed architect Marc Appleton. The property has sold twice in the past two years for well over $20 million and was recently acquired by Texas-based philanthropists Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava for $24.5 million, a heavily discounted price from the initial asking price of $37.5 million.

The estate features a rustic-chic main house with hardwood floors, stone fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. The master suite is located in its own private wing, complete with dual marble bathrooms, and there are two additional structures on the property: a two-story pool house containing two guest bedroom suites and its own kitchen, and a guesthouse that functions as a standalone gym with a sauna and massage facilities.

The estate’s lush grounds include fruit orchards, a vegetable garden, a bocce ball court, and even a batting cage. The gated estate is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of L.A. life.

