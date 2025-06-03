Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges

Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu High overnight and forced the relocation of classes today, according to officials with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

The incident, which occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., allegedly involved 40 to 50 individuals, including current seniors and recent alumni. Campus surveillance footage is being reviewed as part of an active investigation by the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

School officials reported that the vandalism included a range of destructive acts: a security golf cart was pushed down a staircase; the keyholes of at least 20 classrooms were sealed with super glue; exterior clocks were torn down; and furniture was overturned or placed on rooftops. Graffiti, some of it explicit, was spray-painted on walkways and walls. Additionally, raw eggs were thrown at buildings, trash was strewn across campus, and several concrete tables and benches were shattered.

The damage has significantly impacted the school’s operations. With numerous classrooms inaccessible, students and teachers have been temporarily reassigned to alternative locations such as the gymnasium, library, and outdoor areas to continue instruction.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton in a statement. “This is not a rite of passage. This is a crime that has consequences to all involved. It will not be tolerated.”

Shelton confirmed that anyone identified as being involved will face prosecution under both the law and the education code. Potential consequences include criminal charges, restitution, and the revocation of senior privileges.

Malibu High has experienced senior-related vandalism in previous years, but this incident is considered especially severe. The school has warned that it may cancel the in-person graduation ceremony if those responsible are not held accountable.

Shelton urges anyone with information regarding this incident to report it to the MHS administration, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808, or anonymously through our community tip line. He said, “Parents, please talk to your students about their whereabouts over the last night.”